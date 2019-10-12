United Services Automobile Association Trims Stake in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 40,296 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Telefonica Brasil by 49.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the second quarter worth $99,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the second quarter worth $117,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $13.05 on Friday. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Telefonica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

