United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNO. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 52.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 158,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 54,525 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 38.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BNO opened at $18.49 on Friday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $23.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98.

