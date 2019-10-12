Universe Market Capitalization Hits $263,726.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Universe has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Universe has a market cap of $263,726.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universe coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000177 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Universe

Universe (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 94,319,656 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,656 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw.

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

