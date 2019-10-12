US Gold (USAU) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

US Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) is one of 55 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare US Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

US Gold has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold’s peers have a beta of -0.77, meaning that their average stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares US Gold and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A -$8.05 million -2.02 US Gold Competitors $7.43 billion $1.41 billion 11.00

US Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than US Gold. US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for US Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 US Gold Competitors 554 1546 1615 91 2.33

US Gold presently has a consensus target price of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 203.37%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 72.55%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -97.47% -93.69% US Gold Competitors -445.58% 15.77% 2.05%

Summary

US Gold peers beat US Gold on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

