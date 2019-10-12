USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners, LP is engaged in providing compression services primarily in the United States. It designs, engineers, operates and maintains natural gas compressor packages. The Company’s customer base is comprised of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas. It generally provides its compression services primarily under long-term, fixed fee contracts. USA Compression Partners, LP is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 target price on USA Compression Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group set a $17.00 price target on USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered USA Compression Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE USAC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 129,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,165. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.26. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.87 million. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 35.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 9,383.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,727,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,530,322 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 13.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 599,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 70,874 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 9,183.5% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 14,278,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

