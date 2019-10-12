USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. USINAS SIDERURG/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of USNZY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,453. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $942.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that USINAS SIDERURG/S will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USINAS SIDERURG/S

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot and cold rolled products, laser welded assemblies, slits/rolls, blanks, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets.

