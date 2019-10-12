Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex reported earnings per share of ($0.93) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vaccinex.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 6,349.13% and a negative return on equity of 306.27%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCNX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a research note on Saturday.

Vaccinex stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. 260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,922. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, Director Albert Friedberg bought 1,838,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Zauderer bought 183,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $750,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,023,111 shares of company stock worth $8,254,198 in the last three months. 69.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.