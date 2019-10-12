Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

VCNX stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,922. The company has a market cap of $101.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. Vaccinex has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 6,349.13% and a negative return on equity of 306.27%. Analysts predict that Vaccinex will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert Friedberg bought 1,838,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $7,499,998.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maurice Zauderer bought 183,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $750,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,023,111 shares of company stock worth $8,254,198. Company insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Vaccinex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

Featured Story: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.