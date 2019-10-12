Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Silver Bull Resources (NYSE:SVBL) Head to Head Survey

Vale (NYSE:VALE) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Vale has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vale and Silver Bull Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $36.58 billion 1.66 $6.86 billion $1.85 6.38 Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$3.51 million N/A N/A

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Vale and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 9.30% 21.11% 10.05% Silver Bull Resources N/A -41.06% -38.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vale and Silver Bull Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 0 13 4 0 2.24 Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vale presently has a consensus price target of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Vale’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vale is more favorable than Silver Bull Resources.

Summary

Vale beats Silver Bull Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vale

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services. The Coal segment is involved in the extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal; and provides related logistic services. The Base Metals segment produces and extracts non-ferrous minerals, including nickel; and its by-products, such as copper, gold, silver, cobalt, precious metals, and others. The company was formerly known as Companhia Vale do Rio Doce and changed its name to Vale S.A. in May 2009. Vale S.A. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Silver Bull Resources

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

