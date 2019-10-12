Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Valeritas Holdings Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company which focused on developing technologies for Type 2 diabetes. The company’s product pipeline consists of V-Go (R) Disposable Insulin Delivery device, is a simple, wearable, basal-bolus insulin delivery solution for Type 2 diabetes which enables patients to administer a continuous preset basal rate infusion of insulin. Valeritas Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Valeritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Valeritas in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Valeritas from $1.25 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of VLRX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,259. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.89. Valeritas has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19.

Valeritas (NASDAQ:VLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. Valeritas had a negative return on equity of 45,700.07% and a negative net margin of 187.83%. The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Valeritas will post -10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valeritas stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Valeritas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VLRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Valeritas as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

