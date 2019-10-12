ValuEngine Downgrades Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) to Strong Sell

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura raised Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Shares of Fujitsu stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. Fujitsu has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.