ValuEngine Downgrades ITT (NYSE:ITT) to Sell

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 target price on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $59.35 on Thursday. ITT has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $719.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ITT will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ITT by 1,310.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ITT by 63.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ITT in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

