ValuEngine Upgrades Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) to “Hold”

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

AGM opened at $81.89 on Thursday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $857.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.14.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.14. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director James R. Engebretsen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $39,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,933,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 43,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 685.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

