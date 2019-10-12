ValuEngine Upgrades Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Shares of SAL opened at $38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $106.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.40. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $44.69.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Farrell acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $50,154.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $100,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 32,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Finally, Southside Capital LLC bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.