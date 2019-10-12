Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Cut by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,377,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,367 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $56,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 11,834 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896,676 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 918,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,550,000 after purchasing an additional 262,935 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $589,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $40.64. 8,496,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,675,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $42.28.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

