Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 29,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 11,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 40,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of VGK stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $54.09. The company had a trading volume of 492,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,233. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.3215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.