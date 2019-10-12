Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 3,278,676 Shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 4,126.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,358,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $61,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SolarWinds by 128.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. SolarWinds Corp has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). SolarWinds had a net margin of 67.62% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.