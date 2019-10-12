Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 8,851 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,571,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.78% of Quanex Building Products worth $67,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE:NX opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.24. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $19.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.73 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 8,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $154,833.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $99,350.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.