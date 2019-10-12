Vanguard Group Inc. Has $62.32 Million Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.28% of Koppers worth $62,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Koppers during the second quarter worth $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the second quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Koppers by 106.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Koppers during the second quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOP opened at $27.80 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $31.79. The company has a market cap of $574.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Koppers had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP R. Michael Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $347,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 209,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,046,391.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $65,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,510 shares in the company, valued at $740,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

