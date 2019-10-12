Vanguard Group Inc. Has $65.52 Million Position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,298,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $65,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,400,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 47,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $202,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,069,345.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $261,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,964. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. Veracyte Inc has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $34.00 target price on Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.