Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 169,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 83,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.44. The stock had a trading volume of 19,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.42.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.3854 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

