Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.53. 24,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,303. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $223.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.58 and a 200 day moving average of $210.45.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.8344 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

