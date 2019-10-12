Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 799,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,382,000 after acquiring an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 67,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.59. 93,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,553. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.78 and a twelve month high of $154.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.44.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

