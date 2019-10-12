Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $272.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $277.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $1.3014 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

