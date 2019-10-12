Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $5,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $138.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.27. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $143.83.

