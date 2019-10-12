Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $28,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 111.2% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

