Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.52. 1,292,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,119. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.00 and a 200 day moving average of $148.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.51.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

