Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 398.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,464 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Varonis Systems worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 81.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,388,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,793,000 after buying an additional 622,639 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 97.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 989,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after purchasing an additional 487,453 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4,936.0% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 460,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after purchasing an additional 451,344 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 54.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 883,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after purchasing an additional 310,737 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 116,804 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,836,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $548,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $63.42 on Friday. Varonis Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.13.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. The firm had revenue of $59.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

