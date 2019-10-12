VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the August 30th total of 2,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $2.43 on Friday. VEON has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). VEON had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VEON will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of VEON by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,947,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of VEON in the 2nd quarter worth $21,902,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VEON by 3,764.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,624,419 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VEON by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,417,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VEON shares. Sberbank CIB cut VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.17 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.40 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

