VeraBank N.A. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citigroup by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,094,000 after buying an additional 207,602 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 30,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,709,000 after buying an additional 123,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,695,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,703,000 after buying an additional 91,846 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 181,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.73.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,013,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,621,599. The firm has a market cap of $155.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

