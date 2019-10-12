Verge (XVG) Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. Verge has a total market capitalization of $59.29 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.54 or 0.00678200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000700 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013371 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000588 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,987,952,569 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Bitfinex, Graviex, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Huobi, Coindeal, Bittrex, Crex24, Upbit, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, Bitbns, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Gate.io and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.