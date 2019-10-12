Verity & Verity LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 222,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Archer Daniels Midland comprises about 1.8% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 57,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young purchased 3,400 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 5,457 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. 2,712,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.07. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

