VERITY Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

VERITY Wealth Advisors cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 6.2% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.97. 388,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,068,620. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $235.46 and a 12 month high of $304.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.10.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.4827 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.