Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of VRCA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 97,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $15.94.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 20,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $314,960.88. Also, major shareholder Matt Davidson sold 10,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $114,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,053 shares of company stock valued at $885,340. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 150,679 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 482,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 35,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 25,858 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 132,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 62,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

