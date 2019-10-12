Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Shares Down 3.8%

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51, approximately 166,250 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 977,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.88 million and a P/E ratio of -63.75.

Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria Gold Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Ayranto purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$98,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,136,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$843,934.09.

Victoria Gold Company Profile (CVE:VIT)

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

