Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,034 Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercraft Boat were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 68.6% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 19.6% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 238,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 38,994 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $122.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercraft Boat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

