Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,955 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Express were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Express during the first quarter worth about $1,662,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Express during the first quarter worth about $2,664,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Express by 142.2% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 3,050,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Express by 19.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 55,364 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.50 and a beta of 0.98. Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. Express had a positive return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

EXPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners set a $3.00 target price on Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

