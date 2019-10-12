Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Given “Hold” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTU. Needham & Company LLC cut Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Virtusa from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of Virtusa stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $35.62. 111,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $548,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,845,774.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $143,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,665,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,669,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Virtusa by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 805,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,810,000 after acquiring an additional 224,654 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 948.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 138,858 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 48.7% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 336,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 110,391 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $182,708,000 after purchasing an additional 93,202 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

