Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 18,202 shares during the period. Visa makes up 4.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 681,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $89,983,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 109,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunia Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 13,370.7% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 23,454,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,280,332 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.28. 4,303,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The stock has a market cap of $353.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

