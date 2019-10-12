Vodis Pharmaceuticals (CNSX:VP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Vodis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNSX:VP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 114000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Vodis Pharmaceuticals (CNSX:VP)

Vodis Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as an application stage company for producing medical marijuana. It operates in Canada and the United States. The company is based in Delta, Canada.

