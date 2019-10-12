Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.25.

VYGR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $570.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.61.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.17. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.23% and a negative return on equity of 71.08%. The business had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 71,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

