Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.95

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.95 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 2799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

Several research analysts have commented on WDR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.48 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

About Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

