Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190,235 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,000,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,504 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

