Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,307,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,604 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,764,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,874,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,509,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,562,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300,560 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,869,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,506. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.24. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $235.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

