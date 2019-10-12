Waltonchain Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $32.59 million and $5.57 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00009172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, LATOKEN, Binance and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.02 or 0.02215407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00056894 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012032 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,596,637 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, HitBTC, Coinnest, Binance, OKEx, Cobinhood, Kucoin, COSS, Huobi, DragonEX, Allbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

