Waters (NYSE:WAT) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $195.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price target of $210.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Waters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cleveland Research lowered Waters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.60.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of Waters stock opened at $213.62 on Wednesday. Waters has a one year low of $167.93 and a one year high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.05 and its 200 day moving average is $218.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Waters by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,312,000 after buying an additional 30,822 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Waters by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,179,000 after buying an additional 48,450 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Waters by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Waters by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Waters by 1,148.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,619,000 after buying an additional 79,575 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.