Watsco (NYSE:WSO) PT Raised to $138.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WSO. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Watsco from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.80.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $169.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $172.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 29.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,456,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,214,000 after purchasing an additional 329,126 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth approximately $50,883,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,785,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,929,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 251,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

