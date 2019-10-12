Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.16, approximately 328,153 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 350,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

WVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The firm has a market cap of $620.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 861.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.