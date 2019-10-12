Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Down 58.7% in September

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the August 30th total of 17,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of WSTG stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. Wayside Technology Group has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $50.68 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

