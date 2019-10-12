We Are One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 30,997 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.14. 2,567,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,206. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.95 and a 52 week high of $92.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.246 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

